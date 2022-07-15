(Video) The Hyundai N Vision 74 Is a Stunning Hydrogen-Powered Throwback Modern DeLorean Supercar!

Roman covers both the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, and the stunning, hydrogen-powered Hyundai N Vision 74. Which is one of the most badass Hyundais we’ve ever seen.

The N Vision 74 is a high-performance hydrogen fuel cell hybrid model, which was inspired by both Hyundai N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo and Hyundai Pony Coupe concept from 1974. That Pony Coupe concept from the 70s was a radical departure for Hyundai at the time, and it could have been epic. Unfortunately, it never saw production, and it never had a powertrain either. Still, using it , along with the Hyundai N Vision Grand Turismo (which was a Le Manse-style concept) the inspiration was there.

Now, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N has the feel of a potential production vehicle. While the automaker was hush-hush on the exact specifications, there were plenty of N-upgraded components to be seen. Roman also spotted a roll cage, which indicates it might be slated for track use.

As cool as that was, the Hyundai N Vision 74 truly caught Roman’s attention. It has a hydrogen powertrain, which consists of two electric motors feeding the rear wheels. The front hood area contains the hydrogen powerplant, and two hydrogen canisters plug into the back side.

Even if this hydrogen-powered vehicle isn’t built, the sheer idea of a performance EV taking on the shape of the N Vision 74 gives me the goosebumps. Many automotive enthusiasts like me love the angular design. It reminds me of one of my favorite cars ever – the Lancia Delta HF Integrale

Check out this video tour where Roman takes you up close and personal with ALL THREE concepts!