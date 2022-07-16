If You Consider it a Supercar – Which it Is – the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a $106,395 Bargain, But…

The Corvette Z06 finished in an exclusive “Minted Green” as part of the “Own the Color” auction.

Armed with a 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 that makes 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, the 2023 Corvette Z06 can take on supercars costing twice as much.

Prices revealed: the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has a starting at $106,395 – with destination included. While it’s a good performance bargain, (at least on paper) it’s more than $25,000 higher than the previous C7. The 2LZ, starts at $115,595, but you get a HUD, along with wireless phone charging, heated (ventilated) seats and a heated steering wheel. You also get a 14-speaker Bose audio system and navigation. The 3LZ starts at $120,245.

Pricing for Z06 Convertible starts at $113,895 for the 1LZ, $122,595 for the 2LZ and $127,245 for the 3LZ. That’s an increase of about $7,000 – per trim.

I was invited to Ed Bozarth Chevrolet to see the customer unveiling of the 2023 Corvette Z06. Naturally, I could not get an uncluttered shot, but I did get a feel for the updated design.

Another thing I noticed was the reengineered exhaust pipes, which look epic.

The Z07 package runs $8,495, on top of one of the Z06’s aero packages. That package gives you additional underbody aero, Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, the track suspension package, and Michelin Pilot Cup 2R ZPs.

There’s more, like the $9,995 for flash-painted carbon wheels, or $11,996 for the visible carbon wheels. I expect to see a ton of special editions, including two 70th Anniversary Edition colors.

You can get in line to order yours on July 28.

Here’s the old one.