(Video) Does The New Bronco RAPTOR Have What It Takes to Demolish The HEMI V8 Jeep Wrangler In a Drag Race?

The Ford Bronco Raptor is (basically) a Ford Bronco running on F-150 Raptor components, other than its engine. That, in itself, is a powerful and unique engine, but is it faster than a Wrangler 392?

The Bronco Raptor has a 418 horsepower, twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 440 lbs-feet of torque. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and an rather advanced 4×4 system, it’s an off-road beast. It has the selectable G.O.A.T system (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain), which really works. It also comes with a ton of body armor, F-150 axles, and Fox adaptive dampers from the F-150 Raptor. It also comes with 37-inch BFGoodrich K02 all-terrain tires.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 has a stonkin’ 6.4-liter V-8 that produces 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Just like all Rubicons, it has front and rear lockers, disconnecting front sway-bar – and more. On top of that, like the Raptor, it has a lot of beefed up and unique components.

This is actually an interesting, and competitive race. The Wrangler Rubicon 392 weighs 5,103-lbs, and the Ford Bronco Raptor weighs 5,733-lbs. Thus, the Jeep has the edge in power and weight; however, our drag-races take place a mile above sea-level. As such, forced inducted (turbo and supercharged) engines tend to shine.

We also added our long-term Ford Bronco First Edition. Some of use speculated that it may be nearly as quick as the Bronco Raptor. Remember, that Bronco Raptor has massive tires, heavy axles and a lot more aerodynamic drag. This drag race is pretty competitive!