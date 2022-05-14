The All-Electric Fisker PEAR (Starting Under 30K) Will Be Built in Ohio

Fisker ‘spartner Foxconn has completed its acquisition of a 6.2 million sq-ft manufacturing facility in Ohio. They Plan to build 250,000 Fisker PEARs a year – once production ramps up around 2024.

The Fisker PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) will be their entry-level all-electric offering, pricing will start at $29,900. This is also their second vehicle. The larger Fisker Ocean starts production in Austria on Nov. 17, 2022. The Fisker PEAR will be built on a new proprietary architecture. This new platform will underpin two additional models that Fisker will introduce at a later date.

Fisker PEAR, at a factory Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.) acquired in Ohio.

“The PEAR will be a revolutionary electric vehicle that won’t fit into any existing segment. The exterior design will feature new lighting technology and a wraparound front windscreen inspired by a glider plane glass canopy, enhancing frontal vision. Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. Our engineering group is working on new features and high-tech solutions for the PEAR that will change how we use and enjoy a vehicle in the city.” Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker

Fisker stated that he plans to visit the factory with a team of engineers on Friday, May 13, 2022.

According to the automaker, the PEAR already has reservations leading up to projected production in 2024. They added that the Fisker Ocean passed more than 45,000 official reservations worldwide and is growing rapidly every day.

The Ocean is on track for start of production in Graz, Austria in November of this year.