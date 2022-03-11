Gobi Joins The Jeep Wrangler Color Lineup, And Returns To The Gladiator, For A Limited Time

For the desert fans out there, Gobi is now available on the Wrangler

Jeep now offers a dozen colors for the 2022 Wrangler Rubicon, and nearly as many options for the Gladiator pickup. (Images: Stellantis)

Have you wanted a Jeep Wrangler in Gobi Tan? You can, for a limited time.

If you’ve seen the Jeep Gladiator roaming your local streets and trails (especially the Mojave), you may be familiar with the Gobi color scheme. It was such a popular option, the special edition color is actually coming back for 2022, at least in a limited run. This time around, though, you can also get Jeep Wrangler models in Gobi.

It’s a limited-time offering, so if you are interested in the color you may want to act now. At least for the time being, this $495 paint option is only on the menu for 2022 Wrangler and Gladiator models through June. The automaker may extend that if it sees an overwhelming response (as it did with Tuscadero), but we’ll have to wait and see on that one.

“Customization is at the core of both Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler,” said senior vice president and head of Jeep brand Jim Morrison. “Gobi is the fifth special-edition color the Jeep brand has offered on the current generations of Gladiator and Wrangler, in addition to Tuscadero (magenta), Gecko (green), Nacho (orange) and Chief (blue), all of which strengthen the enthusiastic identity of our loyal and avid Jeep community.”

Our 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon came in the cool-looking Gobi color.

Other new colors for the 2022 Jeep Wrangler

While you can’t get most of those colors Morrison mentioned, there are a few other fun colors now available for this model year. Tuscadero is still available for now, as is High Velocity Yellow and Sarge Green.

Jeep mentions Gobi is available across most almost all of the Wrangler lineup, including the Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe and 392. On Gladiator, it’s available on Sport, Sahara, Rubicon and Mojave trims.