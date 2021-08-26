Jeep Now Sells The Wrangler In ‘Tuscadero’ Magenta — If That’s Your Thing: News

Jeep adds a new color to the palette for Wrangler models, including everything from the Sahara to the 4xe and Rubicon 392. (Image: Stellantis)

Would you buy a Tuscadero Jeep Wrangler?

You know, I’ll give Jeep, and by extension Stellantis, enormous credit for going bold with their color palettes. Want a Jeep Wrangler? You can get a 2021 model in everything from Hydro Blue Pearl-Coat to Snazzberry to Firecracker Red, Hellayella and Gecko — to say nothing of awesome past colors like Mojito Green. Sure, you can get your off-roader in the same boring white, black, silver and gray as anything else (please stop choosing boring colors…), but at least you can live your best Wrangler life a little louder than that, should you wish.

Enter Tuscadero — what Jeep calls “a deep and intense magenta” — for the late-2021 model Wranglers. It’s available to order on Wrangler Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe and 392 models now, and will start arriving this fall. As with colors like Mojito, Bikini Blue and the like, it’s only a limited-run color. So if you do want it, you’ll want to snap a Tuscadero Wrangler up now.

It’s a unique color, that’s for sure. Whether it’s up most Jeep enthusiasts’ street? We’ll have to wait and see, though it sparked an intense discussion here in the TFL office. Jeep says it stands out for its exciting and authentic qualities — both of which are definitely hallmarks of the Wrangler community.

More choice is always a good thing when you want to be expressive, and Tuscadero is no exception. If you do want what Jeep claims is its “boldest color yet”, it will cost $395 — or $150 more than the other extra-cost color options for the current Wrangler.

