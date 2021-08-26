Mercedes-AMG Teases The Upcoming GT 4-Door Coupe E-Performance With Over 800 Horsepower: News

Our first glimpse at the “E Performance” version of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. (Images: Mercedes-Benz)

The Mercedes-AMG GT is about to become insanely powerful — if the rumors are correct.

This four-door AMG GT Coupe already has a strong performance pedigree thanks to a biturbo V8 engine. AMG is hardly stopping there, though, as they announced their E-Performance plans earlier this year. The actual production version is near, with the automaker set to actually reveal it at IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich on September 1.

So what do we know about the car so far? It will be insanely quick, naturally. The standard AMG GT 4-Door is no slouch, but this one will be the top dog. Word has it this car could bear the “GT 73e” moniker — a number Mercedes-AMG reserved for its berserk V12 models in the past, and one that conveys mind-boggling performance. To that end, the the GT 4-Door E-Performance should pack a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 along with a rear-mounted electric motor.

Put them together, and we may see as much as 800 horsepower, if not a little bit more. Torque may fall somewhere in the 1,000 Nm (or 738 lb-ft) range — enough for some neck-snapping acceleration, no doubt. The current Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is already the fastest in its class to lap the Nürburgring (in 7:27.8), so the hybrid model should (at least on paper) manage to beat that time by a healthy margin.

Moving forward on hybrid and electric power

Just this year, Mercedes and its AMG performance arm will hit the German IAA show with several electrified models. A fully-electric Maybach will be among them, as is the new EQS sedan, and then this Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe E-Performance. We’ll have to wait for firm technical specs on the latter, but one thing’s clear — in moving to electrification, Mercedes doesn’t aim to give up either their luxury or performance crowns.