In Case You Missed It: Check Out This Week’s Best TFLcar Videos!

It’s been a tremendously busy week here at TFL Studios! In case you missed it, here’s a look at TFLcar’s “Volkswagen Week”, covering the media drive of the all-new, Mk8 Golf GTI and Golf R, as well as the updated-for-2022 GLI sedan. That’s just the start, as the team continues its coverage of the eye-watering price markups on new cars and trucks across the country as the inventory crunch continues.

Then there’s the SEMA show in Las Vegas, from which we started cranking out videos to the TFLnow YouTube channel before the event officially opened. Now, we have a smorgasbord of new vehicles, crazy builds and awesome concepts for you to check out over there!

So, if you need to catch up on everything, here’s your one-stop solution: You can watch some of our most popular videos this week below!

Top 10 Most Insane Dealer Markups in America

Last week we asked viewers to share the most incredible, insulting, and heartburn-inducing dealer markups they could find. And boy, did you all deliver. In this video, Roman and Nathan reveal the top 10 (or is it worst 10?) markups sent to TFL. How nasty are they? Try markups in excess of $35,000. To honor these dealership’s “Big Cojones” we even created a special medal for the winner/loser.

The New VW Golf R Packs 315 horsepower! But is that enough?

Roman and Tommy took to the twisting, mountain roads outside Asheville, North Carolina to put the new 2022 VW Golf R through its paces. Does it live up to the hype? Is it worth the extra $13,000 over the all-new Mark 8 GTI? You’ll have to watch to find out. And while you’re at it, check out their take on the all-new GLI (short take: a screaming bargain for a sedan that will give the new Civic Si a challenge) and the new 240 horsepower GTI.

The Best BMW You Never Heard Of? That Would Be the Alpina B8

Out in the desert of California, Roman and Tommy take you through the wonder that is the Alpina B8 grand touring sedan. It’s a luxurious take/alternative to what would be the BMW M8. Find out what makes it so special.

An electric Ford Shelby Mustang Mach-E? It’s happening

At the SEMA show in Las Vegas, Ford showed off a Mach-E GT Shelby slated for 2023. Shelby added aero treatments and wider fenders, wider wheels, and tires. It looks freakin’ fast and dare we say, muscular. Take a look for yourself.

Hands on with the new Chevy Corvette Z06!

Also at SEMA, André got his hands on the new 670-hp Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 powered by a 5.5L V8 that revs all the way to 8,600 RPM.

