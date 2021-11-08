Mazda Teases New CX-50 Crossover With “There’s Always A New Terrain” Tagline: News

Mazda took great care to only show glimpses of its now crossover…but you can get an idea of what to expect with the teaser video below. (Images: Mazda)

The first of Mazda’s new crossovers is right around the corner.

Back in early October, the automaker finally laid out its plan for the future — and that future brings three new crossovers to the U.S. In time we’ll get two larger CUVs, the CX-70 and CX-90, to fill out the larger vehicles in the brand’s lineup. First up, though, is the new CX-50, which Mazda teased with a short video across its social channels Monday. With it, they also confirmed the car’s reveal date for November 15.

There is always a new terrain. The journey begins 11/15. pic.twitter.com/HgmvMVHNsp — Mazda USA (@MazdaUSA) November 8, 2021

Naturally, since we’re talking about a teaser, there’s not much of the car we can actually see just yet. However, there are a few key details to work out based on the short glimpses, and we can infer some information based on what Mazda said last month. It’s a virtual certainty this is indeed the Mazda CX-50, as the automaker said that car will start production in Alabama come January 2022.

The North American market will see two powertrains launch in the new lineup: a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid and a turbocharged straight-six engine. The latter is meant for the brand’s “Large Product” models, i.e. the CX-70 and CX-90, so I’d imagine the CX-50 will get the hybrid on that basis alone. The teaser itself likely clues in on that too, focusing on the lush, green venue while proclaiming, “There is always a new terrain”. Apart from leaning a bit harder into some off-roading (or at least “soft-roading”) capability with its new crossover, that sounds like a gesture toward a greener path with electrification.

I have to hedge a bit, of course, because there’s not much technical information behind the marketing drive just yet. Fortunately, for spec-inclined folks like me, there’s not too much longer to wait.

