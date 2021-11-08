Kia Teases EV9 Concept As The Next SUV In Its Electric Revamp: News

You can’t see much at the moment, but even this silhouette shows something big coming down the pipeline. (Images: Kia)

While the EV6 is a sleeker-looking EV, the EV9 looks much more practical.

Both Hyundai and Kia are comprehensively revamping their electric car lineups in the coming years. We know the former is bringing their “Seven” concept to the LA Auto Show, and now Kia will announce their own new concept this week: the EV9. To that end, this first teaser (via Instagram) shows the silhouette of what we can expect, even if we can only see some of its lines.

On size alone, it looks like Kia means the EV9 Concept to mirror something like the Telluride. I’d expect a large, three-row family hauler built on the company’s new E-GMP modular platform. Also like both brands’ E-GMP cars, this should be a ground-up design, rather than a shot at electrifying the gasoline-powered Telluride we know now. The dimensions look similar, though Hyundai and Kia are taking a more holistic approach to their next-generation EVs.

Kia will premiere both the EV9 Concept itself and more information on where this whole transformation is going on November 11 at 8 AM GMT (which translates to 3 AM Eastern/Midnight Pacific). From there, we may see Kia’s electric crossover appear at the LA Auto Show alongside the Hyundai Seven Concept on November 17, but we’ll have to wait and see.

As ever, I’m most curious about the technical specs here, especially if the production EV9 gets the same 576 horsepower, dual-motor option as the Kia EV6 GT. The larger, boxier SUV will undoubtedly be much heavier, though because it offers a larger battery platform and it would still have nearly 600 horsepower, Kia could have a potent recipe. None of this is confirmed right now, but we should know more in a few days’ time.

While we wait, check out Roman’s first look at the EV6 crossover below: