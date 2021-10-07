Mazda Will Reveal The CX-50 In LA This November, Followed By CX-70 And CX-90 Crossovers: News

Mazda finally plays its hand — and there’s quite a bit coming.

There’s been plenty of reporting and at least mild speculation on what Mazda has up its sleeve. From how it will use its “large architecture” to how it will incorporate new powertrains and new designs into the present fold. This week, the Japanese automaker finally disclosed some crucial details, including the reveal and launch timeframe for its next crossover — the CX-50.

First up, some background. A reader and friend of TFL sent us some spy shots of what I thought could possibly be the brand new CX-50. Now, Mazda’s still keeping its compact CX-5 in the lineup (at least for now), and launched a facelifted version a few weeks ago. From November forward, Mazda will work toward launching the CX-50 on the same platform as the CX-30 and Mazda3 in January 2022. In case you were curious, this is indeed the first crossover Mazda will built at its joint-venture plant with Toyota in Huntsville, Alabama.

Following that, the automaker will launch the two-row CX-70 and the three-row CX-90 crossovers, both on the brand’s large platform. CX-70 will essentially fill a gap where the old CX-7 used to sit, while the CX-90 will replace the aging CX-9 as the brand’s flagship SUV. Mazda also confirmed it would make all-wheel drive standard across the entire CX lineup from next year forward.

As far as powertrains are concerned, the North American market will see both four-cylinder plug-in hybrid and turbocharged straight-six gasoline options.

European and Japanese customers will get a ‘CX-60’

While those of us in North America will see CX-50, CX-70 and CX-90, European and Japanese customers will see two other bespoke models. They’re getting a two-row CX-60, and narrow body three-row CX-80 instead. Europe will see the introduction of four-cylinder, plug-in hybrid models, as well as the new-generation six-cylinder Skyactiv-X gasoline engine.

Japanese customers, on the other hand, will also see the Skyactiv-D turbodiesel engine in their market, coupled to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Mazda cites the popularity of diesel engines in the country, but notes Japan will also get the plug-in hybrid option, but makes no mention of the straight-six.

Again, the CX-5 isn’t checking out just yet

While it seems Mazda is aiming for a similar arrangement to the CX-30/CX-3 overlap at first sight, the automaker stresses its current best-seller isn’t going away. Instead, the company says, “the Mazda CX-5, which has retained constant popularity since 2012, will see its design evolve and its model lineup enhanced through continuous product improvement. Furthermore, introducing the latest safety technologies and connectivity features, we will increase the appeal of the vehicle and give it the space to continue growing as part of our crossover SUV lineup.”