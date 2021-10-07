2022 Geneva Motor Show Has Been Canceled For The Third Year Running: News

Some of the highest-profile exotics have debuted at the Geneva Motor Show — but not since 2019. (Image: TFLcar)

Multiple issues, from COVID to the chip shortage, strike down the Geneva Motor Show again.

After a two-year hiatus, Geneva Motor Show organizers were planning to bring the event back in March 2022. Now, though, the group responsible for the auto show says it will not happen next year after all. This isn’t just a case of postponing the show for a month or two, either — the foundation Comité permanent du Salon international de l’automobile decided to delay it for an entire year.

Here’s their rationale:

“The decision to cancel GIMS 2022 was made with the best interests of both car manufacturers and automotive fans in mind. The direct and indirect issues relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic left the organisers with no alternative. On the one hand, direct issues of the pandemic include continued travel restrictions for international exhibitors, visitors, and journalists. On the other hand, indirect issues of the pandemic, such as the semiconductor shortage, have presented car manufacturers with new priorities that they need to solve first. These issues led to several recent cancellations, which resulted in the final confirmation of the show’s postponement.”

Organizers are already looking toward 2023

While both COVID-19 and production issues led exhibitors to cancel, according to the event’s organizers, there is a commitment to bring the Geneva Motor Show back in early 2023. With such uncertain times in the industry, though, it’s best to take any forward-looking statements with a grain of salt.

Once again, the last auto show we’ve been able to attend is the 2021 Chicago Auto Show. Check out our thoughts on that below: