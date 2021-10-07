2022 Lexus NX Video Review: Here’s What We Think, And How Much It Costs

The 2022 Lexus NX is just around the corner, and the automaker released its initial pricing Thursday. (Images: Lexus)

Does the 2022 Lexus NX hit a sweet spot with its fresh look and updated tech?

It’s been nearly seven years since the first-generation Lexus NX went on sale. Over that time, it’s been what Nathan and I would consider an okay, if not earth-shattering choice. The world is quickly moving on, though, and it’s time for a change. That’s where the 2022 Lexus NX comes in — new styling, new powertrains, and much better tech. You’d expect an improvement in such a generational change for the 2022 model year, but does it seriously outpace its rivals with the fresh design? Nathan goes into the details in his review video below.

On the face of it, you definitely get a fair amount of choice in the 2022 Lexus NX lineup. From the base, front-wheel drive NX 250, you move up the rungs through NX 250 AWD, NX 350, the NX 350h hybrid and — a first for the brand — the NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid. Most of those powertrains (with the exception of the NX 350) are shared with the Toyota RAV4, as is the TNGA-K platform. Nevertheless, the 2022 Lexus NX lineup brings in plenty of bespoke touches beyond the styling, including a new 14-inch touchscreen on some models. Even on the base versions, you get a 9.8-inch display with an updated interface, a welcome change.

Pricing and availability

This all-new Lexus NX will go on sale in December 2021 here in the United States.

As for pricing, the NX 350 FWD starts off at $39,025 including Lexus’ $1,075 destination charge. All-wheel drive adds another $1,600 to the bottom-line, bringing the NX 350 AWD to $40,625. The entry-level model brings in Toyota’s naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter engine, making 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. That comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. NX 250 models also have a Premium and Luxury trim package available, which bumps the price up to $42,075 and $45,175 respectively for the FWD model.

If you’re looking for a bit more power, then there’s the 2022 Lexus NX 350. This model gets an updated, larger-displacement 2.4-liter turbocharged engine. Now, you get 275 horsepower (a healthy bump over the old NX 300), and 317 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive and the 8-speed automatic come standard here, and are good for a 0-60 time in the mid-6-second range. The NX 350 starts at $42,625. Again, Premium and Luxury trims are available, with price tags of $45,675 or $50,075. This time around, though, you can also opt for the F Sport package, which costs or $47,725, or the F Sport Luxury, which costs $51,025.

Then there’s the NX 350h hybrid, which kicks off at $42,125. You also get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder here, just working in tandem with a rear-mounted electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack. Pricing for the NX 350h Premium comes in at $45,175, while the Luxury moves that up to $48,575.

Finally, there’s the NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid. Its 302 horsepower output matches that of the Toyota RAV4 Prime, as does its 18.1-kWh battery pack. That allows for approximately 37 miles of electric range, with a starting price of $56,635. The NX 450h+ F Sport is the most expensive in the lineup, starting off at $57,975.