New Mercedes-Benz GLC Spied Testing In The Colorado Rockies — Here’s What We Know So Far!

There should be some substantial changes under all that camouflage

Now that its smaller and larger crossovers have seen fundamental overhauls, it’s time for the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class to get an update. (Images: TFLcar, via Eric A.)

It’s been awhile since we’ve last seen the new Mercedes-Benz GLC.

While all its siblings, both large and small, have seen substantial updates, things have been fairly quiet for Mercedes’ second best-selling crossover. Now, folks like our friend Eric have spotted the next-generation model testing high up in the Colorado Rocky Mountains — indicating that we should see a full redesign before too long. Almost certainly, we should see something in the next year to 18 months.

Mercedes, for its part, did give its GLC-Class a mid-cycle refresh for the 2020 model year. That said, the current X253 model has been in production since 2015, so at least a decent overhaul should be underway. Let’s not forget, the compact crossover class is hugely competitive among luxury automakers. Major players in the segment include the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Lexus NX, Acura RDX and the new Genesis GV70.

So, what will this new Mercedes-Benz GLC bring to the table? It should ride on a version of the new-generation platform that also underpins the brand new W206 C-Class sedan. As for engines, I’d wholeheartedly expect a 2.0-liter turbocharged unit to sit at the entry-level end of the range. It may even fill out some of the AMG performance models, as even the fire-breathing ’63’ models will get a four-pot.

This car in particular could well be a plug-in hybrid variant, which already exists in the current generation as the GLC350e, at least in some European markets. The current-gen model packs a 13.5-kWh battery and 315 horsepower, though this model could push the envelope further.

Fortunately, spy shots like these are a strong sign that we don’t have to wait too much longer to know for sure. Word has it Mercedes will, in fact, debut this car sometime in 2022 — most likely as a 2023 model.

