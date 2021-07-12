Video: Here’s Why The Toyota Supra Is The Most Underappreciated New Sports Car!

The new Toyota Supra is a solid sports car, but it’s not currently a massive seller. (Image: TFLcar)

Since the day it came out, the new Toyota Supra has been the center of numerous debates.

There’s good reason for the heated debate, though — there are a lot of pros and cons with the Toyota Supra. Some diehard enthusiasts are (still) upset at Toyota’s decision to partner with BMW to make the A90 generation happen. Some are displeased with the new design, while others are vexed at the lack of a manual transmission.

On the other hand, the new Toyota Supra has won critics over and gained new fans with its tenacious handling, blistering performance and unique design. The base $43,000, 2.0-liter Supra comes with a turbocharged 255 horsepower engine making 295 lb-ft of torque, and comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Both are BMW-sourced, but Toyota makes their own tweaks to make the Supra stand out a bit more.

Naturally, the engine you really want is the dynamite, turbocharged 382 hp straight-6. That engine that makes 368 lb.-ft. of torque, and also comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain is a screamer, and it feels much more visceral than BMW’s own application of the same engine, depending on which car you compare the Supra against.

Both Toyota Supras are electronically limited to a top speed of 155 mph — which sucks.

Aside from a cheaper price, and better economy, the other benefit to the four-cylinder Supra is the fact that its over 200 pounds lighter. That said, the 3.0-liter can give the new Corvette a hard time around a track, and that’s saying something. No one will confuse your Supra for a Camry, either. The design is eye-catching, at the very least.

With all of that being said, there are a few issues that can’t be understated. One of the issues is more of a question than anything else: Why did Toyota work with BMW? I guess you could say the same thing about Toyota working with Subaru on the 86/BRZ. I mean, Toyota is an automotive juggernaut, right? Don’t they have the resources to build their own in-house sports car?

