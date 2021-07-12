Hyundai Will Kill Off Nearly All 2022 Veloster Models Except The N (There’s A Good Reason Why): News

The Veloster is different, and that apparently didn't jive with too many people

It appears that the 2022 Hyundai Veloster N will be on its own.

A Hyundai spokesperson told Car and Driver Monday that only the 2022 Hyundai Veloster N will remain past this year. All other models will cease production. That includes the base 2.0 and 2.0 Premium models, as well as the slick R-Spec, Turbo and Ultimate models will not be in production for 2022.

Sad news, indeed, but when you start to look at the numbers it all makes sense. So far in 2021, Hyundai dealers have only managed to move 1,631 Velosters — and that includes the high-performance N model. Overall, that’s a 68% drop year-over-year from the first six months of 2020. Those numbers are abysmal, especially considering the rough pandemic year we all just experienced.

For those with good memories, you’ll recall this announcement goes back on what Hyundai said earlier this year. Technically, the Veloster will stick around, but it will be hot hatch or nothing.

For those who might not know, the Hyundai Veloster is a unique take on a sporty front-wheel drive hatch. It has three passenger doors, two on the passenger side, and one on the driver’s. It is one of the more youthful vehicles Hyundai produces, and one of the few that goes head to head against the big boys.

The current-gen Hyundai Veloster is a quirky little hatch that didn’t sell — but at least the N has performance on its side.

The 2022 Hyundai Veloster N will cost more than $34,000.

According to Hyundai’s website, base model Velosters currently start at $18,900. The Turbo R-Spec and Turbo models hover around the mid $20,000 zone, and they give you a gutsy 201 horsepower turbo. After this model year, expect to pay in the mid $30,000 zone for the remaining Veloster.

Honda, Volkswagen and even Mini have seen various models of the Veloster stand toe to toe against their sporty offerings. Many competitors who go up against the Veloster N fall short. The 2022 Hyundai Veloster N has a beefy, turbocharged 275 horsepower engine. It’s one of the few vehicles that Hyundai offers that comes with either a six-speed manual or eight speed dual clutch transmission. The mix of serious power, sport suspension, excellent balance and tenacious grip makes the Veloster N.

You may be missing out on even BETTER Velosters in 2022.

In my estimation, the Hyundai Veloster Turbo and R-Spec are better sorted for commuters who want a sporty ride. They are much more comfortable to drive and live with. Heck, even the base model 2.0 with its 147 horsepower, naturally-aspirated setup is pretty damn good.

It’s possible that Hyundai may have a rethink if you all start clamoring for a Veloster again. Don’t worry, I’m not holding my breath.