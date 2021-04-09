If You Like Odd, Don’t Worry: The Hyundai Veloster Isn’t Going Anywhere Yet

The Hyundai Veloster is still as quirky as ever, but it’s not exactly finding a huge range of buyers. (Photos: TFLcar)

Hyundai confirmed the Veloster would stick around through the 2022 model year.

Earlier this month, some reports swirled that the Korean automaker could drop the quirky, but slow-selling Veloster from its lineup. Specifically, CarsDirect put out a report saying, “In an unusual move, Hyundai has eliminated nearly every mention of the hatchback in incentive bulletins sent yesterday.” Senior Pricing Analyst Alex Bernstein then went on to surmise that it certainly looked like corporate powers that be were getting ready to jettison the standard Veloster, while the N would hang on to sate hardcore hot hatch enthusiasts. However, a new report from Car and Driver should put your mind at ease if you’re looking to buy a Veloster soon. The 2+1 hatchback is indeed sticking around, at least for the 2022 model year.

So, good news for hatchback fans, right? Depending on how you already approach the Hyundai Veloster, the news is a mixed bag. Yes, the model will still appear on dealer lots, but you’ll have less choice when it comes to picking one out. The company did not specify which trims are going away, but as it stands for ’21, there are five trims (again, excluding the N) that could get the ax. Starting from the base 2.0, there’s the 2.0 Premium, Turbo R-Spec, Turbo and Turbo Ultimate. The 2.0 models get a 147 horsepower, naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter engine, while the Turbos get a spicer 1.6-liter unit with 201 horsepower. Pricing runs between $19,905 and $26,755, before you get into the pricier $33,255 Veloster N.

There’s good reason for Hyundai to trim some fat from the lineup. Over the first three months of this year, dealers moved just 687 Velosters. That’s down a whopping 67% from this point last year — which offers justification for why some believed Hyundai would drop it altogether. Still, it does represent something different from all the competition, though as hatchbacks become exceedingly rare and Hyundai preps the Kona N for launch, the tables may shift again after next year.