A New Hot Crossover: Meet The 2022 Hyundai Kona N

Hyundai’s next N model breaks cover.

If you’re a hot hatchback fan, then you’ll know the Hyundai Veloster N. You may even now its overseas counterpart, the i30 N, even though it’s not on sale here. Hyundai’s not stopping there, though, as the company aimed to expand the performance lineup to its compact Elantra sedan. The Kona N will follow that, as the automaker announced Tuesday it will be the next hot model in the lineup.

We’ve already seen the facelifted Kona, as Hyundai revealed two models last year. Those were the base crossover and the sportier N Line, but this kicks the spiciness up a notch. First off, the styling gets more aggressive thanks to a new bumper treatment, N-specific side skirts, a revised rear fascia and beefy dual exhaust outlets. Apart from the go-faster trim, though, the Kona N means a more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged engine is on offer for the brand’s small, funky crossover.

No full specs are available yet

For the moment, this is just a teaser of the 2022 Hyundai Kona N. The automaker stopped short of announcing specs for the model, but it did mention a few key elements. The hot Kona will get a 2.0-liter turbo unit, shared with the Veloster and Elantra N, as well as the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It even has launch control and an “emotional sound experience”, which I interpret to be down to the (augmented) exhaust.

Sadly, Hyundai didn’t mention a six-speed manual transmission, but the other two models do offer it as an option. There’s also no mention of whether the model will be front or all-wheel drive, though as a crossover we suspect it will be the latter. Regardless, we’ll know more with certainty in the coming weeks, as Hyundai announces more information. Now that the prototype has emerged, it’s likely the automaker will debut the 2022 Hyundai Kona N later this year. That would peg its arrival somewhere around the same time as the Elantra N.

