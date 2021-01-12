News: The 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV Will Be The Brand’s First Model To Use Super Cruise Technology

Chevrolet’s next-generation Bolt will debut next month. (Photo: Chevrolet)

Super Cruise is branching out.

For the past few years, we’ve only known GM’s Super Cruise driver assistance tech on Cadillac models. Moving forward, though, that’s no longer the case, as it’s coming to the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV as well. The company teased its driver assistance tech as part of its updated EV Tuesday, with the official reveal date coming in February. As electric vehicles continue to push the envelope with semi-autonomous features, the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) seems a fitting place to make this sort of announcement. Thanks to the COVID pandemic, exhibitors are revealing their efforts virtually this year.

Here’s a look at (some of) the Chevy Bolt EUV.

As it stands, the Chevy Bolt is GM’s only pure electric model, pitched against the Tesla Model 3, among others. GM did increase the range from 238 to 259 miles for the 2020 model year, but that’s been the largest update since its 2017 launch. This time around, we expect to see a fresh look and the brand new tech shown here. As for the range? It’s still a question mark as to whether we’ll see a significant improvement. While GM is working on its Ultium battery technology, the Bolt and Bolt EUV will instead ride on GM’s BEV2 platform. Vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, arriving sometime in the next year or so, will be the first to get the full suite of technology, from Ultium to Super Cruise and possibly more.

If you’re waiting to see just what the new Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV bring to the table, then the wait won’t be too much longer. According to the graphic above, the production model should arrive sometime this summer. Both vehicles were meant to go into production near the end of 2020, but were delayed due to the pandemic.