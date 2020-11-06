GM Shows Construction, Starts Hiring 1,100 New Employees For Ohio Ultium Battery Plant

The plant will drive GM's push toward EVs as it revamps its existing plants

A rendering of GM’s completed Ultium battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio. (Photos: General Motors)

GM and Ultium Cells LLC are looking to fill 1,100 positions at their new plant in Ohio.

GM is investing billions in its US facilities to support EV manufacturing, including $2.3 billion in Ultium Cells LLC facility. The nearly 3 million-square-foot Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility will house thousands of workers. GM / Ultium Cells LLC announced they they will post more positions in the near future.

This joint-venture is to develop and mass-produce battery cells that will have some of the highest nickel and lowest cobalt content in a large format pouch cell. Mass production of this new battery technology is expected to drop the battery cost to $100 per kilowatt-hour. Once they achieve full volume production.

the new GM-LG Chem joint-venture plant in Lordstown, Ohio. As of November 5, those looking for employment can apply for positions on the Ultium Cells website.



Construction progress as of October 23, 2020.

Developed in collaboration with LG Chem

“We are excited to share our vision of an all-electric future as we begin adding members to our highly-technical battery cell manufacturing team,” said Ultium plant director Thomas Gallagher. “This facility will lead us into a new era of manufacturing and sustainability as we push toward a zero-emissions future. We are very grateful for the Lordstown community’s continued support.”

This is part of GM’s aggressive plan to fully commit to EV technology in the near future:

“We want to put everyone in an EV,” said Ken Morris, GM’s vice president of Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Programs. “The Ultium propulsion system allows us to provide customers with exactly what they want – whether it be a car, truck or SUV. Our joint venture with LG Chem is exciting because we’re working together to drive down battery cell costs to accelerate EV adoption.”

Along with the opening of a new EV assembly facility and expanding their Spring Hill, Tennessee plant to build electric vehicles, GM is partnering with transportation and EV charging organizations. This is further proof of GM’s lofty goals of going all-electric in the near future.

Yes, this 2021 GMC Hummer EV has Ultium batteries.