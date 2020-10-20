GM Announces $2 Billion Initiative To Build Cadillac Lyriq, Other EVs At Tennessee Plant

General Motors announced Tuesday it would invest more than $2 billion into six plants in Michigan and Tennessee to produce its future models. The lion’s share of that sum will go into the company’s Spring Hill, Tennessee plant. That facility currently manufactures the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 crossovers, as well as the GMC Acadia and four of GM’s internal combustion engines.

In the coming years, Spring Hill will also be home to the Cadillac Lyriq — the brand’s first full electric vehicle as well as the first EV built at the plant. “Through this [$2 billion] investment,” GM says, “Spring Hill’s paint and body shops will undergo major expansions and the general assembly will receive comprehensive upgrades, including new machines, conveyors, controls and tooling. The renovation work in Spring Hill will begin immediately.” Beyond the Lyriq, Cadillac plans to transition further toward EVs over the next decade.

While Spring Hill will continue to produce Cadillac’s conventional car models, the company plans to shift some of its production away. According to the official statement, $100 million will see the next-generation GMC Acadia’s production move to Lansing Delta Township Assembly in Michigan. As the model just received a facelift for the 2020 model year, we don’t expect to see the new Acadia actually emerge until 2022 — about the same time GM plans to put the Cadillac Lyriq into production.

GM EVs: Investments total at least $3.3 billion

The company’s other major EV investment ($3 billion) is in its Detroit-Hamtramck facility, which was set to close last year. Instead, the plant — rebranded as “Factory Zero” last week — will be retooled to produce the GMC Hummer EV in late 2021. That plant expects to create at least 2,200 jobs when it reaches full capacity. Beyond the initial $2.2 billion announced in January, GM says it’s investing another $800 million in supplier tooling and projects related to launching its electric trucks.

A further $300 million went into Orion Assembly in Michigan. That plant will produce the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV as well as the Cruise autonomous test vehicles.

GM also announced a partnership with LG Chem to produce its new “Ultium” battery cells at a brand new plant in Lordstown, Ohio. The company says that plant, built near its former Lordstown site now under the control of Lordstown Motors, will produce more than 1,100 new jobs when it’s complete.

Speaking of General Motors’ EV news, stay tuned for the reveal of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV tonight, October 20, at 8 PM EST. We will have coverage of that event over on TFLtruck.com.