Breaking News: 2021 New York International Auto Show Already Postponed Until August 2021

While the 2020 auto show season has been in shambles since February, it seems the shuffling will continue for most shows in next year’s season as well. New York International Auto Show organizers announced Tuesday that the next show would be held in August, rather than in its normal April time slot. That news comes as this year’s show was cancelled back in May, after itself being pushed back.

“Looking at all the issues we’re facing, we have determined that moving the dates of the 2021 NYIAS to August is not only the responsible thing to do, but it puts us in a unique position to occupy the expanded Javits Center with an additional 100,000 sq. ft. of new exhibit space on the main floor and much more,” said New York Auto Show president Mark Schienberg. As of right now, the show will go on between August 20 – 29, 2021. Press days will be held on August 19, just before the main show.

Major unveils have taken place in New York, like the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon a couple years ago. (Photo: Dodge)

With this change, here’s where the 2021 season stands. The Chicago Auto Show is still on for for February, though those dates are subject to shift. At this point, that outcome looks likely, given the recent spike in U.S. COVID-19 cases as we continue into the fall. The Los Angeles Auto Show will now begin on May 21, followed by New York in August. The North American International Auto Show in Detroit has been moved to late September 2021.

Speaking of Detroit, organizers of that show planned to relaunch the event in June — the first year it would have moved away from its January time frame. As this year’s show was scrapped and next year’s show is postponed, we may see the event launch in fall from here on out.

Watch the footage below from the only auto show we’ve been able to attend this year (Chicago), and stay tuned for more updates.