In Case You Were Wondering, The 2022 Genesis G70 Has A Drift Mode

The 2022 Genesis G70 revealed itself as a sharp-looking sports sedan back in early September. Now, as we inch closer to its global launch, the automaker announced more information on the “sports” side of that equation. Specifically, the information they mentioned is for the Korean market (that launch is coming first, followed by the U.S. version), but much of what we see here will likely make it to our shores sometime next year.

Of course, the most notable change with the updated Genesis G70 is its styling. Up front, there’s the same quad-lamp headlights and taillights as its larger G80, G90 and GV80 siblings. The crest grille has also seen an update, giving the car a more aggressive stance than its forebear. When it goes on sale, you’ll be able to choose from 14 different exterior colors, including the new Bond Silver we saw last month. Inside, you’ll get the same 10.25-inch infotainment system as the G80 and the GV80.

But the looks are just part of the equation: What about performance? The two engines we already know from the current G70 carry over to the new model. At least going off the Korean specs, the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine retains its 252 horsepower. The 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 also lives on, with 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque. However, this time around Genesis is bringing a new Sports package into the mix. The new model includes a Sports+ driving mode, as well as — get this — a drift mode for the all-wheel drive system with the Sports package. That’s not completely ground-breaking, as we saw the feature with the Kia Stinger GTS.

There’s no word on whether the G70 will borrow the more powerful engine from the Genesis G80, Hyundai Sonata N Line, Kia Stinger and Kia K5 GT. That would give Genesis’ entry-level sports sedan a competitive edge against the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Acura TLX, but we’ll have to wait and see if that ultimately happens in the U.S.

While we wait for the new G70 to arrive, check out its bigger brother in the video below: