Here’s The Larger And More Powerful BMW 2 Series Coupe — What Do You Think?

The new BMW 2 Series gets a rakish redesign, but without a massive front grille. (Images: BMW)

Both engines available in the 2022 BMW 2 Series get a power boost.

It’s been a full seven years since we first saw the BMW 2 Series arrive on the scene. Needless to say, it was time for an update, and while we’ve been expecting it for a little bit, the automaker finally revealed more details this week. Not only is this generation 2 Series physically larger than its predecessor, but it’s engines have gotten more powerful as well.

Kicking off with the entry-level BMW 230i, this 2 Series gets a meaty torque bump. Now, the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-banger puts out 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. If you need a bit more oomph, the M240i comes to the rescue with the equally familiar 3.0-liter straight-six. Here you get 42 more horsepower — for a total of 382 — but just one more lb-ft of torque (for 369 lb-ft). As before, you can get both models with rear- or all-wheel drive. But, and it’s a big one for row-your-own enthusiasts, the 8-speed automatic will be your only option here. Not even on the rear-wheel drive models can you possibly get a 6-speed manual. Sad day indeed.

Styling and dimensions

As for the styling, the 2022 BMW 2 Series gets a sharper nose and tail. Both ends are more angular and have a bit more presence than before — especially the M240i with that rear deck lip. Crucially for some, though, you don’t see the larger-than-life grille that’s taken over the 4 Series range. Instead, most of the styling cues in the front clip have been squared off. The new 2 Series coupe is 2.6 inches wider and rides on a 2-inch longer wheelbase than the outgoing car. Depending on whether you spec the 230i or the M240i, the overall length also increases by 3.5 to 4.3 inches.

BMW also installed an aluminum hood and front fenders to lower the car’s curb weight and improve weight distribution. Still, the longer and wider 2.0-liter 230i weighs in at a fairly significant 3,519 pounds. The M240i xDrive, on the other hand, is 3,871 pounds.

What about the interior?

From what we see here, the 2022 BMW 2 Series packs a pretty standard arrangement, in line with its larger siblings. You’ll see a new steering wheel, HVAC vent design, infotainment screen placement and digital gauge cluster, as appeared with the four-door 2 Series Gran Coupe. Fortunately, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard fare, as does power-adjustable seats, navigation, three-zone climate control.

Pricing starts at $37,345 for the for the 2022 BMW 230i Coupe. The M240i xDrive is over $10,000 more, kicking off at $49,545 including BMW’s $995 destination charge. In time, we’ll see a 230i xDrive and a rear-wheel drive M240i (not to mention an M2, most likely) in due time. These two models BMW revealed today will officially launch in November 2021.