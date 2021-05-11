Video: Are Cars Getting Faster? I Compare An 80’s Porsche 911 New German Crossover To Find Out!

Tommy compares his 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera to a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250.

It’s an odd comparison, I know — but hear us out.

With a few exceptions, old sports cars (like an 1980’s Porsche 911) are completely ill-equipped to battle their modern offspring. We all know that, but what about showing off how much things have changed in three decades? Tommy brought his 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera to, what was going to be a review of a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. This little crossover still gets the top five likes and dislikes video treatment, but there’s an added bonus: a 0 to 60 mph comparison.

Sure, we all know the outcome, but it’s interesting to hear Tommy rattle off facts of old vs. new power numbers, and to riminess about ow things haver changed. For example: his 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 has a flat-six that made 217 horsepower and 195 lbs-feet of torque. It comes with a five-speed manual, and it only weighs 2,866 lbs. The old Porsche is running pretty good, and (when new) it had a top speed was 150 horsepower.

Tommy does a 0 to 60 run under 10 seconds, which may seem slow, but it’s an old car, driving at over a mile above sea level. Watch the video to get the actual time.

More on the new GLA crossover

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 makes 221 horsepower with its 2.0 turbocharged engine, which makes 258 lb-ft of torque. Its 2-liter is hooked up to a a dual-clutch feeding the front wheels. Despite it being a crossover, it didn’t come to us with all-wheel drive. This is why it is inexpensive (for a Mercedes), with an MSRP of $42,645. A base model starts at $36,320. That makes this little ‘Benz a bit of a bargain for the class. In fact, it’s the second least expensive vehicle in Mercedes-Benz’s fleet. With that being said, it impressed Tommy.

Tommy loved the 10.25-inch screen and infotainment system. He noted that the middle screen is also a 10.25-inchs and multi-configurable. Tommy liked the rear seat comfort, standard LED headlights, steering wheel and its overall “bang-for-the buck” value.

He doesn’t like the column-mounted shifter, the small 12.7 gallon fuel tank and the fake exhaust outlets. He was also a bit miffed at the expense (and look) of the optional wheels and the fact that you have to pay for the satellite system. That’s something that comes standard in a base model Kia.

Watch the video below and enjoy!