Last Call For The Nissan 370Z As Dealers Sell Out And New Z Car Looms: Report

The Nissan 370Z (50th Anniversary Edition shown here) is nearing the end of the road, but don’t worry if you’re a Z car fan — its replacement is just around the corner. (Photos: Nissan)

The end is near for the Nissan 370Z.

It feels like we’ve been saying that for years now — perhaps more as a question — but new reports show the 12-year-old 370Z is indeed at the end of the road, even while Nissan still insists you can build one.

That news comes as both CarsDirect and our friends over at Autoblog point to the conclusion the 370Z is either completely sold out, or close to it. In fact, depending on where you look you can still find some new 2020 examples. Nissan did confirm it extended sales into 2021, but made no further comment. However, as the inventory dries up and we don’t quite have the next Z hitting dealer lots, buyers may need to look elsewhere if they want a rear-wheel drive sports car. Or, if you can hang on and the chip shortage doesn’t hamper its production, wait for the new Z car to emerge.

It’s old, sure, but the Nissan 370Z still represents a solid run in the storied sports car’s heritage.

While Nissan posted just 28 new 370Z sales, CarsDirect suggests the issue is down to supply, rather than a lack of demand. To that end, the car’s relatively low $31,015 starting price is an enticing reason for some people to seek one out. You do still get a 3.7-liter V6 and 332 horsepower, which on straight numbers trades blows with the Ford Mustang EcoBoost, while outgunning something like the Toyota 86 or Mazda MX-5. Short of spending another $15,000 to $20,000 on a Kia Stinger or Toyota Supra, the aging Nissan still offers some performance value.

The Nissan Z Proto (shown above) is the last official look we’ve had at the 370Z replacement, though spy shots show the production model won’t be much different.

When will the replacement Z arrive?

As far as we know, global chip shortage notwithstanding, the next Nissan Z should arrive sometime next year. When it does actually reach production, the new car will likely house a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine similar to what’s found in the Infiniti Q50 and Q60 Red Sport models. Fortunately, it seems Nissan’s intent on keeping the manual dream alive, as the car will still bring a 6-speed manual transmission, as well as a 9-speed automatic option.