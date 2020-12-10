2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Shuffles Prices, Adds New Color Options

You may pay more or less than the 2020, depending on which trim options you're looking at

The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata adds a few new color options, but no more power than before. (Photos: Mazda)

The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata carries on into a new model year with some price changes, but no major mechanical updates. However, there are some notable quality of life updates coming into the mix, like White Nappa Leather and Deep Crystal Blue as an exterior color option.

Under the hood, the 2021 Mazda MX-5 still uses the same 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated engine managing 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. A 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission are still available across the three trims, ranging from Sport to Club and Grand Touring at the top end. Depending on where you buy into the MX-5 ecosystem, you could wind up paying more or actually saving money from the 2020 model year.

White Nappa leather adds a lighter color option to the palette for the new model year.

2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata pricing, options by trim

Let’s start with the base Sport. Mazda is raising the starting MSRP by $250, with the entry-level Miata kicking off at $27,775. That includes the automaker’s $945 destination charge, and mainly focuses on Apple CarPlay — which is now available across the lineup. Mind you, you could already get that functionality on the Club and the Grand Touring. Features like 16-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust outlets, LED headlights and taillights, blind spot monitoring, automatic braking and lane departure warning also come standard.

Stepping up to the Club softtop model or the RF hardtop will incur no larger hit to your wallet than before. Pricing for both models remain unchanged, with the Club starting at $31,235. The RF, on the other hand, starts of at $33,990. The 6-speed manual transmission comes as standard fare, but upgrading to the 6-speed automatic on any model is a $1,300 upcharge. The Brembo/BBS/Recaro package is still available for the Club and RF, and raises the price by $4,470 and $4,670, respectively.

Finally, there’s the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring model. This is the only trim with wireless Apple CarPlay support. Pricing also drops by $100 to start at $32,715. If you want the RF, that will be $35,570 for the manual transmission model. White Nappa Leather is a $300 option here, replacing the 2020’s red leather option. In fact, you can’t get the red seats or the red top (that was exclusive to the 100th Anniversary Edition), but a gray soft top is available for another $200.

As before, Soul Red Crystal, Machine Gray Metallic, and Snowflake White Pearl are extra-cost premium color options. Those colors cost $595, $495 and $395, respectively.

The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata models will arrive at dealerships this month. Perhaps not the most brilliant timing for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, but hey — you may be able to get some good top-down days in, then you’ll be able to enjoy your roadster in the spring.

Check out our latest stint in the MX-5 Miata below: