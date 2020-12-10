News: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Teased Before Its Full February 2021 Reveal

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander teased its design language Thursday, offering our first (somewhat) clear look into how the brand’s next-generation flagship will look when it hits U.S. roads. The actual car will debut in February 2021, but if you’ve seen recent reveals — including the updated Eclipse Cross — you more or less know where Mitsubishi’s going with this one.

If you like the front-end styling of the Eclipse Cross or the new Outlander Sport, odds are you’ll appreciate the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander as well. We can actually see a few different angles thanks to the rendering above, and the automaker says this demonstrates “strength and quality” from the inside out. Mind you, we’re only seeing the outside here, but it’s clear the new model is going for a bolder, more aggressive look than what came before. To that end, you can see the slim front and rear LED lights, with a large, C-shaped chrome accent flanking the grille. The three small lines you can make out underneath the running lights are the actual headlight beams, while it looks like the chrome piece wraps around the fog lights.

Love it or hate it, Mitsubishi has gone for a stacked approach with their headlight design, as well as a broader shoulder line than the outgoing car. Still, at least that line gives the Outlander a wider stance, shifting away from the sort of slab-sided look we’ve been accustomed to during this generation.

The Eclipse Cross offers something of an idea as to where the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is going in terms of style.

What about the interior?

In the case of both the Outlander Sport and the Eclipse Cross, what we didn’t see is a radically different interior from the prior models. Whether the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander will bring a more dramatic change is unclear at the moment, though we will find out in a couple months’ time. According to Seiji Watanabe, Mitsubishi Motors’ Head of Design, “The all-new Outlander is the first model epitomizing the new generation of Mitsubishi design and the frontrunner of our design strategy.”

The automaker will likely publish more information in the coming weeks leading up to the reveal, so stay tuned to TFLcar.com for more updates.