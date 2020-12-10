Holiday Gift Ideas: This Mopar Ugly Sweater Actually Looks Pretty Cool, And You Can Get A Matching Crate Engine

The Mopar ugly sweater costs $44.95, and you can get free shipping on orders over $75 if you’re buying Mopar-branded merchandise this holiday season. (Photos: FCA)

Let’s face it: 2020 has been a crappy year in nearly every conceivable way. It’s the holidays, though, and it’s a time for some good cheer where we can spare it and some ugly sweaters. Although, with their holiday gift ideas announcement this Thursday I do have to give Mopar a healthy amount of credit — their “ugly sweater” still looks pretty sweet.

Of course, it’s not just the sweater that’s available as a gift for the automotive enthusiast in your life. FCA also announced altogether more practical (Mopar-branded) options, from ornaments to jackets and masks to infotainment screen protectors. Oh yeah, and before the Jeep-themed gift ideas they snuck the 807 horsepower Hellcrate Redeye in there too. Just in case you’re interested and you have the scratch, which in this case comes out to $21,807.

More affordable ideas include a nylon mesh pet kennel for $190. Hoodies, backpacks and jackets range come in at $49.95, $78.95 and $100.95 respectively. Screen protectors for the 7-inch and 8.4-inch Uconnect systems are $20. Mopar-branded ornaments are $29.95 and cargo totes are $50. If you have a Jeep Wrangler, FCA also mentioned all-weather floor mats ($115 to $265 per set) and a doors-off mirror kit for $295.

Depending on what you’re interested in (apparel or car parts), Mopar is running a 15% off deal through December 31. The promo code “Jolly75” also adds in free shipping on orders over $75. So, if you have a diehard Hemi-lover in your life — I know there are a few in mine — then you can go all in on a Hellcrate motor. Or, you know, just buy them an ugly sweater with a Mopar face mask ($5.95), because 2020.

Speaking of Mopar, check out one of the team’s latest creations below: