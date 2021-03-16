News: The Evolved 2022 Kia Stinger Makes U.S. Debut With Updated Styling, New Tech And A New Engine

Not many huge changes, because the Stinger was pretty damn good to start

The new 2022 Kia Stinger GT (left) and GT-Line (right). (Photos: Kia)

We’re not looking at earth-shattering changes, but the base Stinger does bring more power to the table.

The 2022 Kia Stinger offers subtle, yet welcome styling updates, since the car’s been around for a few years now. The brand’s sport sedan shows off the new corporate logo, along with new LED lighting, wheels, more aggressive quad exhaust tips, and black gloss updates to the instrument panel as well as a new stitching pattern on the GT. If you’re looking for something a bit more special, a “Scorpion Special Edition” will arrive later this spring.

Opt for the Scorpion while it’s available, and you’ll get more styling changes still. Select exterior colors are available, including Snow White, Aurora Black and Ceramic Silver. A rear spoiler also comes as standard fare on the special edition, as does unique black whiles and carbon fiber interior trim.

Interior changes to the 2022 Kia Stinger include a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, as well as the brand’s new logo on the steering wheel and LED ambient lighting.

One old engine, and one new

On the familar front, the 2022 Kia Stinger GT packs a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. Mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, it produces 368 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque. We’re not talking about a massive boost in power, so the V6 Stinger’s 0-60 time holds steady at 4.7 seconds.

What’s new to the lineup for this year is the 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill. It replaces the old 2.0-liter turbo, with a substantial power boost to match. Now, the “entry-level” Stinger manages 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, with a 0-60 time in the range of 5.2 seconds, according to Kia. Now, with the new engine the price does increase by $3,000, to start at $37,135. At the top end, the $52,335 Stinger GT2 rounds out the V6-powered part of the range.

Inside, the instrument panel remains largely undisturbed with the exception of that 10.25-inch infotainment screen and its surround. That’s more of a standard feature across Kia’s lineup, and that allows for easier use of split-screen apps (like navigation and music). On the safety front, the 2022 Kia Stinger comes with the standard kit, including automatic emergency braking, blind spot collision avoidance and lane keep assist.

The updated Stinger will arrive at dealers in the next few weeks.