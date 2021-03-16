News: GM Suspends Camaro Production Through At Least The End Of March Due To Global Chip Shortage

The Camaro plant also builds the Cadillac CT4 and CT5, but the sedans are also built in China

GM’s Lansing Grand River plant is the only facility that currently builds the Camaro, and the semiconductor shortage is hitting its production. (Photos: Chevrolet)

Parts shortages continue to hit the industry, and the Camaro is one of its latest victims.

Right now, General Motors’ Lansing Grand River Assembly builds the Chevrolet Camaro, Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5. However, in the wake of an ongoing global semiconductor shortage, the automaker is suspending production through the end of this month, The Detroit News and CarScoops reports.

It’s just the latest in a series of idle manufacturing stories, not just at GM but across much of the industry. An earlier report from Reuters notes cutbacks could drop General Motors’ potential production by 200,000 vehicles or more this year. The company also suspended production at its Fairfax, Kansas facility and San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico. Both of those shutdowns will last at least into early April.

GM’s statement on the situation

“We continue to work closely with our supply base to find solutions for our suppliers’ semiconductor requirements to mitigate the impact on GM,” a spokesperson told The Detroit News. “Our intent is to make up as much production lost at these plants as possible.”

The current Chevrolet Camaro is supposedly halfway through a 10-year lifespan, with the current production possibly coming to an end in 2026, without a direct replacement.

For the Camaro, that shortage could be troubling news, as the model’s future has repeatedly come into question over the past few years. Earlier reports suggested GM would drop the model after the 2023 model year, while more recent pieces claim the automaker won’t kill it off until 2026. As the giant aims to keep its more popular (and profitable) SUV and truck lines ticking along, this could possibly have a dramatic impact on the Camaro’s future. To be clear, though, there’s no official information from General Motors at the moment, beyond the weeks-long idling. We’ll have to see if, on the other side of this problem, the company ramps production back up across its entire model range.

H/T to The Detroit News and CarScoops for their reporting.