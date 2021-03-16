Subaru Teases Its Upcoming Wilderness Edition Outback And Forester Ahead Of March 30 Reveal

Subaru didn’t show much, but we now know their Wilderness models are coming on March 30. (Photos: Subaru)

‘Something wild’ is coming, says Subaru.

The automaker has been expectedly vague about their upcoming reveal, but a Tuesday tweet confirmed the debut of its ‘Wilderness’ models later this month. From what we know so far, it’s a more off-road-worthy take on the Outback and Forester models, offering a more rugged shell for its all-wheel drive crossovers.

In total, Subaru had to say of the March 30 reveal: “Prepare for a new level of adventure. The next evolution of Subaru capability is coming, and it’s packed with functional technology and rugged features, inside and out.”

What does that mean, exactly? Obviously we’ll have to wait a couple weeks to find out, but we do have some information from earlier reports and spy photos. The Outback Wilderness, for example, seems to pack beefier wheels and tires, a rugged-looking body kit and more ground clearance. It’s tough to say exactly how much more clearance you’ll get, but most Subarus are already pretty good at 8.7 inches. So, an estimated guess would be at least 9, if not around 9.5 inches, and offer up better approach, breakover and departure angles for the adventurous type who couldn’t get by with a regular Outback or Forester.

As for power, I’d expect an Outback Wilderness or Forester Wilderness to pack the brand’s 2.4-liter turbocharged engine. That would provide a respectable 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. Again, nothing’s official, but based on the aspirational approach Subaru’s taking here, it doesn’t make much sense to couple your rugged, off-road trim (or distinct model) with the base 182 horsepower, 2.5-liter mill. That said, the naturally-aspirated engine is where the lion’s share of Subaru’s customer base buys in. So I could be totally wrong on that one.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Subaru Wilderness models.