Volkswagen Teases Its ‘Project Trinity’ Sedan — A Next-Gen EV Set To Launch In 2026

The first sketch of Volkswagen’s Project Trinity project shows a flat, sporty sedan. (Image: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s Project Trinity will have high range, short charging times, new production techniques and “on-demand” options.

The vehicle you see in this rendering tease is Volkswagen’s Project Trinity. As part of the brand’s “Accelerate” corporate strategy, it will set new standards in terms of range, charging speed and digitization. At least, that’s according to Volkswagen. They say it will be able to drive highly automated according to Level 4, and have every option installed from the get-go. It’s up to the driver to pay for what they need, and it will digitally manifest itself.

It’s kind of like paying for what you need. The hardware will be universal, but the driver can pay as they go for the items they desire. Not everyone wants every bell and whistle, so they could save money by sliming down their tech choices. If they need something in the future, they can simply pay for the upgrade and the vehicle will update itself. It is basically “on demand” upgrades.

Volkswagen’s Project Trinity leaves us with a lot of unknowns…

Very few technical details about the Trinity were released, but we do know that it will be built at the Wolfsburg plant. Volkswagen says it (the plant) will become a showcase for state-of-the-art, intelligent and fully networked production processes. They indicate that Wolfsburg will become a model for the future of automotive production. Volkswagen’s Project Trinity will begin production in Wolfsburg in 2026.

“Trinity is a sort of crystallization point for our ACCELERATE strategy, a lighthouse project, our software dream car.The newly developed vehicle architecture will set standards in terms of range, charging speed (“charging as fast as refueling”) and digitalization. – We will completely rethink the way we build cars and introduce revolutionary approaches. Digitalization, automation and lightweight construction play an important role here.” Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand

The press release did not mention performance specifics about the Trinity, but it will most likely be the next step up from the current ID. 4. Insiders suggest that Volkswagen’s Trinity will spawn an entire fleet of vehicles. On top of that, the new assembly tech and knowhow will filter to other Volkswagen assembly plants worldwide.

We expect to hear more about Volkswagen’s Project Trinity in the near future.