Porsche Officially Unveils The Taycan Cross Turismo, A Fantastic Looking All-Electric Wagon With Up To 750 Horsepower

I admit it, we all have a soft spot for wagons in the TFL office.

Don’t get me wrong, the new Porsche Taycan is a great looking car that, even though it’s completely electric, stays true to those Porsche performance roots. It is though, at the end of the day, a sedan. Sleek, yes, but not exactly practical. That’s where the Taycan Cross Turismo fits in — same flavor, garnished with a helping of versatility. We’ve known this was coming for the past couple years, but now that it’s actually here, I can officially say it: Porsche’s built a seriously cool wagon.

This isn’t their first, with the Panamera Sport Turismo softening up the masses to the idea of a Porsche-branded wagon. The Taycan Cross Turismo does still earn pioneer status as an electric wagon, offering something unique against cars like the Tesla Model S and the impending Mercedes-Benz EQS. Apart from the roofline changes, Porsche also fitted some cladding and raised the ride height over the standard Taycan four-door.

Why? With the Taycan Cross Turismo, Porsche isn’t just aiming for a slightly more practical sports car. They say its high-tech chassis, all-wheel drive and air suspension also make it a capable off-road car, particularly when fitted with the Off-Road package that raises the ride height by 1.2 inches (30 mm). Without that package, the standard Cross Turismo sits 0.8 inches higher than the standard Taycan sedan. What’s more, Porsche also includes “Gravel mode” as a distinct feature of the wagon that “improves the suitability of the new model for driving on rough roads,” which amounts to backing off the stability control and maintaining similar speeds between each axle, as if the car had a physical locking center differential.

Taycan Cross Turismo performance

Unlike the standard Taycan’s rollout, Porsche revealed the new Taycan Cross Turismo with four total trims. The base “4” trim kicks off the range, followed by the 4S, Turbo and Turbo S — with that 4 trim being unique to this wagon. As that name implies, all-wheel drive is standard fare on this model, with its base version essentially being a detuned 4S. The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo comes standard with the larger 93.4-kWh battery pack, with 375 horsepower on tap. All models come with an “overboost” facility if you use launch control, which ups the power figure for a brief period and offers the best 0-60 time. Here’s how each model stacks up:

Trim Level Power without L/C Power when using L/C

(“overboost”) 0-60 time (est.,

with L/C) Range (WLTP,

NO EPA est. yet) 4 Cross Turismo 375 hp 469 hp 4.8 sec. 241 – 283 miles 4S Cross Turismo 483 hp 562 hp 3.9 sec. 241 – 281 miles Turbo Cross Turismo 616 hp 670 hp 3.1 sec. 245 – 281 miles Turbo S Cross Turismo 616 hp 750 hp 2.7 sec. 241 – 260 miles

Top speed ranges between 136 and 155 mph, depending on which model in the range you choose. Pricing for the 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo starts at $90,900, rising all the way to $110,300 for the 4S, $153,500 for the Turbo and an eye-watering $187,600 for the Turbo S.

All four models are available through Porsche USA’s configurator website right now.