News: 2022 Mini Countryman Boardwalk Edition Goes On Sale In April, With Prices Starting From $39,215

The Mini Countryman Boardwalk Edition adds some unique styling touches, as well as a solid amount of content for the money. (Photos: Mini)

The next limited-run Mini Countryman Boardwalk Edition will be available through all U.S. Mini dealers.

Yes, it’s another limited edition mini, this time the Deep Laguna Metallic Countryman Boardwalk Edition. Mini first announced this model back in December, but now we have a complete picture in terms of content and pricing. It’s certainly not cheap — what Mini is, really? — but you do get a fair amount of content to go with the unique aesthetic touches.

On the styling front, the 2022 Mini Countryman Boardwalk Edition comes with Piano Black trim and bespoke 18-inch wheels to complement the blue paint. This limited-run model specifically gets door sill, roof and dashboard graphics, as well as specific side scuttles. On the inside, the Boardwalk Edition has a Leather Cross Punch Black interior, as well as touchscreen navigation, which you don’t get on the base Classic and mid-range Signature Mini Countryman Cooper S trims.

The Cooper S-based 2022 Mini Countryman Boardwalk Edition kicks off from $39,215 (including destination) for the front-wheel drive model. That price splits the difference between the Signature and the top-end Iconic trims, while offering nearly all the content you can get on a regular Cooper S. That includes LED headlights and fog lights, keyless entry and power-folding mirrors for a start. The limited model also includes a Harman/Kardon premium sound system with SiriusXM satellite radio, heated seats, touchscreen navigation, the Storage Package with a foldable cargo floor and two additional USB-C ports for rear passengers, and automatic climate control.

The all-wheel drive Cooper S ALL4 version of the Countryman Boardwalk Addition comes in at $41,210. Under the hood, this model offers up 189 horsepower from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. That comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, pushing 207 lb-ft of torque to the front or all four wheels, depending on which version you buy.