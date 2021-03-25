The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Has THIS Unique Standard Feature None Of The Competition Has: Video

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander officially launches in April.

After nearly a decade, this brand new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander marches into the model’s fourth generation, with a fresh face and a host of upgrades. In this video, Roman and Tommy take a closer look at the latest flagship, including the most important parts of what make it special against its competition.

First up, there’s the styling. Mitsubishi’s gone down a bold path — you may have some other words to describe it — in terms of how it sets itself apart from the competition. We get more of that here, from the split headlight and running light design to the large “shield” grille and the chrome brightwork surrounding the grille. Whatever you think of the look, it’s more or less the same as the Engelberg Tourer concept we saw a couple years ago. Down the sides, you get slightly more muscular styling, capped off by a restyled tailgate and thin LED light clusters. The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander also goes the fashionable route of concealing its real exhaust pipe, offering fake outlets as part of the rear valence design instead.

Welcome changes abound, both outside and inside

Inside, the new Outlander moves up to a new level in terms of materials and a modern design. If the layout and switchgear smacks a bit Nissan, there’s a reason for that. This car rides on the Nissan CMF-CD platform that underpins the new Rogue, and also carries over many of the interior bits as well. Not that it’s a bad thing, mind you — new switchgear, a shift-by-wire gear selector, revamped 9.0-inch infotainment system and an available digital instrument cluster are all welcome additions to the lineup.

Also making its way over from the Rogue is a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine. It manages 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque, mating up to a continuously variable transmission. Unlike the Rogue, though, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is a three-row crossover by default, like its predecessor.

Base ES models start from $25,795, with top-spec SEL Launch Editions running up to $35,345 and beyond with options.

The down side to that feature? Well, check out the video below to see just how well Roman pretzels himself into those rear seats. More information and detailed reviews on the Outlander are coming, so check back for more soon.