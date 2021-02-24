Update: Tiger Woods Recovering From Multiple Leg Injuries After Severe Genesis GV80 Crash

"It's fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive," said police

Tiger Woods is recovering after rolling a Genesis GV80 down an embankment Tuesday morning. (Photo: NBC News)

According to his Twitter account, Tiger Woods is “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room.”

Yesterday, Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover accident near Ranchos Palos Verdes, California. According to police, Woods swerved off a Southern California road in a Genesis GV80, colliding with a tree and rolling down a hillside. He has now complete emergency surgery treating his lower right leg and ankle.

As part of an earlier statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said, “Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

Dr. Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer of Harbor-UCLA, gave an update on Wood’s current condition. He has “compound fractures of his tibia and fibula – the two bones of his leg below the knee – [which] were stabilized with a rod, and screws and pins were used to stabilize additional injuries to his foot and ankle.”

Woods was in Southern California this weekend as a host for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational event. He was acting as a host, representing his foundation. He was seen at the Rolling Hills Country Club on Monday, before the accident took place shortly after 7 AM Tuesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident, and noticed no immediate evidence Woods had been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

While sheriffs deputies did not mention how fast Woods had been driving, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said motorists are commonly known to drive too quickly through that area. Weather was not a factor in the accident, as the conditions were clear and dry when the accident took place. “I will say that it’s very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive,” deputy Carlos Gonzalez further stated as the first one on the scene. For his part, Woods was “lucid” according to accounts at the scene. He was alert as firefighters created an opening through the front windshield to extract him from the car.

The full picture as to the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation. Reuters, among other outlets, did mention no charges were filed against Woods as there was no evidence he was impaired at the time of the crash.