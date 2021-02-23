News: Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Single-Vehicle Accident Near Los Angeles

The cause of the accident is under investigation

(Image: NBC News)

Tiger Woods has been injured in a major accident in South California Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Tuesday, revealing that Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover accident near Ranchos Palos Verdes, California. Woods was the only occupant in the Genesis SUV, which sustained severe damage in the collision, as shown by NBC News.

As part of that statement, the Sheriff’s Office said, “Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

Here’s the full statement in its entirety:

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Mark Steinberg, Wood’s agent, told Golf Digest early Tuesday afternoon that paramedics rushed Woods to the hospital for surgery after he sustained multiple leg injuries. To that, he added, “We thank you for your privacy and support.” He was in Southern California this weekend as a host for the PGA Tour’s for the Genesis Invitational, a benefactor of his foundation.

Other details surrounding the accident and how it occurred are currently under investigation. We’ll provide updates as more details are available.