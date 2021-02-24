News: 2021 Ford Explorer Gets The Rustic And Luxurious King Ranch Trim — Here Are All The Details

After making its mark with Ford’s trucks, the King Ranch trim is making its way to the Explorer SUV. (Photos: Ford)

The 2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch Edition offers a luxurious with the well-known earthy colors.

After the brand first appeared on Ford’s F-Series trucks — especially the F-150 — and eventually the Expedition, the 2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch arrived Wednesday. Apart from the signature badge on the doors, the refinements make their way from the Stone Gray mesh grille and 20-inch wheels through the interior materials, including the King Ranch Brand on the center console.

“Introducing King Ranch’s specialty leather, genuine wood, crafted details and signature colors to Ford Explorer elevates the SUV’s brand,” said Ford’s color and materials manager Janet Seymour. “The warm, earthy Norias colorway, natural open pore wood appliques and rope perforation design on the seats are just a couple ways we were able to bring the King Ranch lifestyle to a whole new group of customers.” To widen its appeal, you can spec up the 2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch with Ford’s Premium Technology package. Doing so adds in a 10.1-inch center stack infotainment screen and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.





Under the hood, this Explorer trim uses the same 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 as the top-spec Platinum. You get 365 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque, sending power to either the rear wheels or all four by way of a 10-speed automatic transmission. A standard Class III towing package also helps the bootstrap vibe, allowing this trim to hit other Explorer models’ max tow rating of 5,600 pounds.

Pricing for the 2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch starts at $52,350. As with Ford’s trucks, that slots in right between the Limited and the Platinum trims. All-wheel drive adds another $2,000 to the price, raising the barrier to entry up to $54,350. If you’re interested in buying one, it will hit Ford dealerships this spring.