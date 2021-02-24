2022 Hyundai Tucson Kicks Off Production, Marking The First U.S.-Built Models

Images: Hyundai

Made in USA: Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) builds the 2022 Hyundai Tucson

HMMA in Montgomery, Alabama will add the 2022 Hyundai Tucson to its assembly line that also builds the Sonata, Elantra and the Santa Fe. Recently, HMMA completed an expansion project for the Alabama plant which will support the addition of the 2022 Tucson. According to Hyundai, “The addition of the Tucson will continue to sustain high-quality jobs at HMMA and throughout its supplier base.”

“Hyundai Motor Company brought Tucson production to the U.S. because we have proven our ability to build world class automobiles. Today, the Hyundai brand has positive momentum in the marketplace. thanks to the expanding lineup of sport utility vehicles. The new Tucson will continue that momentum in 2021.” Ernie Kim, President and CEO – Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama

Hyundai’s best-seller gets a major overhaul

Leading up to this all-new model, the current Hyundai Tucson is one of Hyundai’s best sellers worldwide. It has repeatedly done quite well with consumer studies, and has performed well among its rivals in overall ratings. The Tucson currently battles in one of the most competitive classes in the industry. Is main rivals are the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and the Nissan Rogue, among several others.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is an all-new, completely reimagined vehicle. It has two new powertrains, including a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine. The interior and exterior design are radically different from the vehicle it replaces, looking almost like a concept vehicle. The tech has been updated including Hyundai Digital Key which allows owners to use their smartphones in place of the key fob.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will begin arriving in U.S. dealerships this spring. Check it out in the video below: