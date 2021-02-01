Cadillac Previews Tonight’s CT4-V And CT5-V Blackwing Reveals: Here’s What We Know So Far

Cadillac previewed the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models during the 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona this weekend. (Photo: Cadillac)

Tonight is Cadillac’s night for sheer horsepower.

Whether you’re enthusiastic about it or not, Cadillac will ultimately delve into fully electric models from here on out. Before that, though, motorheads get one last, high-revving reprieve with these two sedans. The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are more or less the follow-ups we expected from the ATS-V and CTS-V. GM is providing a sneak preview of these two prior to the full reveal at 7:00 PM EST tonight, February 4.

So what do we know so far? While we couldn’t help compare the standard CT4-V and CT5-V to the horsepower-mad V-Series of old, GM never billed those cars that way. As we expressed our collective disappointment at their “V” designation, Cadillac quickly retorted by saying the true, direct replacements to the old ATS-V and CTS-V were coming. Now, they’re officially here, with all the go-faster kit you’d expect. The CT4-V Blackwing aims at pocket-sized road rockets like the Audi RS3 and BMW M2. The CT5-V Blackwing, on the other hand, gets to take on the big daddy of sports sedans — the BMW M5 — as well as similar hardcore performance offerings from Audi and Mercedes-AMG.

From first glance, you can tell both cars sport significant aerodynamic tweaks from their ordinary siblings. Both cars ride on Michelin performance rubber, and that’s a good thing as we’re expecting a huge bump in performance from the standard V sedans. Since we’re talking about direct successors here, the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V should arrive with a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6. As for the CT5-V, expect the full-blown 6.2-liter supercharged V8.

We’ll provide exact performance figures at 5:15 P.M. tonight, as the world debut happens.

First pre-orders limited

During the Rolex 24 race at Daytona this weekend, Cadillac shared more about the buying process. Both the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will be available later this summer. Pricing will be available later tonight, but GM is only opening up 500 total reservations. 250 CT4-V Blackwing models will be available, and the same story goes for the CT5-V Blackwing.

Now, Cadillac did not say the entire production will be limited to 500 units. We expect more cars to open up for dealer orders eventually, though their official release did say V-Series Blackwing cars have “limited availability.”