Ask Nathan: No Chevrolet Super Truck, Slow Death of V8s and One Million Subs?

No Chevrolet super truck to challenge Raptor and TRX?

We’re seeing the slow death of V8s.

One million subs – and?

The first question comes from a pickup truck fan who is upset about GM’s commitment to electrification and the (possible) death of the Chevrolet super truck.

Q: (Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen) Nathan! Do you or Andre know if the Chevrolet super truck is dead?

Just read a bunch of articles about GM going all electric. Does this mean we will never see the promised Chevrolet super truck to take on the Raptor?

A: Sorry man.

It looks like General Motors is seriously committed into going green. Over time, GM will phase out gas cars and crossovers first. That’s already beginning. We’re seeing an expansion of EVs throughout their fleet on both ends. Between the high end 2022 Cadillac Lyriq and entry-level 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, GM is beginning to implement their electrification plan. In time, we will see spinoffs of both vehicles throughout their fleet.

The Chevrolet super truck may be an EV.

GM announced that they will build an all-electric Silverado soon, but that could still be a few years off.

Sure, we’re about to see a fully electric GMC Hummer hit the dirt, and the numbers are awesome. Unfortunately, it is a very pricy machine, one that can’t compete with a V8 or diesel for hauling or towing. That will change in time. GM is throwing billions into research and development, with lofty plans to kill off internal combustion altogether in the near future.

You can read more about Chevy EV trucks (here).

I think smaller/displacement truck powertrains will become more common before they move over to full electrification – at first. GM may follow Ford’s example of giving consumers a few choices in powertrains at first. Keep in mind: GM builds a wizard I6 turbo-diesel for their half-ton trucks, which outperforms many V8s. On top of that, they have a beefy turbo four-cylinder that works well in some of their trucks. Both of these engines could work with a hybrid system (possibly PHEV), which could provide better performance than their current batch of V8s.

This might keep the price down for the next decade or so, before they axe internal combustion completely.

Speaking of killing off gas engines, I just got a pained text from a Hemi V8 fan who is dismayed by the recent announcement from Dodge.

*He’s an old buddy of mine – going all the way back to high school; and he owns a Jeep Track Hawk.

Q: No, no, no, no, no, nooooooo!!!! Don’t kill the V8 Dodge!!!!!

Nathan! Tell the suits at Stellantis NOT TO KILL THE HEMI!! I saw the TFL post this morning and I spit out my coffee. Please tell me it’s not true!

Tyrone Z

A: Sorry buddy, they won’t listen to me.

For those of you who haven’t read this story, Dodge (and all of former FCA – now Stellantis) are acknowledging that the V8’s days are numbered – for real.

Dodge brand head Tim Kuniskis noted the V8 engine’s demise in a recent interview with CNBC.“The days of an iron block supercharged 6.2-liter V8 are numbered. They’re absolutely numbered because of all the compliance costs. But the performance that those vehicles generate is not numbered.”

Look Amigo, we knew that emissions would eventually cap the production of big-ass V8s. It was only a matter of time. The question is: how will they maintain high performance without the Hemi and the Hellcats? If you read Zach’s article, he poses an interesting perspective on how Dodge/Stellantis could be the Tesla for the masses.

FCA/Stellantis has to turn the page, just like GM, Ford and the others. Maybe the future will hold even greater performance? You never know.

Now, cheer up before I post that photo of you in a speedo from high school 😉

The last question comes from a viewer in reference to our announcement of our one-millionth subscriber on our TFLcar channel.

Q: (Via: YouTube TFLNow) That was the least enthusiastic 1M celebration I’ve ever seen LOL.

Congrats, but don’t work yourselves to death!

World_wide_wes

Our official counter just past the magic 1,000,000 mark! (Image: TFLcar)

A: Hi!

Here’s our response on YouTube:

TFLnow We don’t like to make TFL videos about ourselves but instead about cars and truck. Producing a video that promoted 1 million subscribed feels very self indulgent and selfish.

We wanted to add: TFL Studios wouldn’t be here without the support and patronage of our viewers. We are all extremely grateful for the community all of you helped us build. Stay tuned for even bigger and better from our channels!

