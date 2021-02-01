Lexus Teases A New Design Direction With New Concept Car: What Do You Think?

Lexus’ new concept “illustrates our intentions for the future,” says the company’s president. (Photos: Lexus)

A new Lexus model showing the brand’s new direction will arrive this year.

In recent years, Lexus styling has been a hit-or-miss affair with some owners. Love or hate the spindle grille, it became the defining feature of all the brands’ models throughout the past few years. Now, though, we get another glimpse into what the next chapter could look like. Granted, the image above shows the rear end of the car, but still…it’s clear a new design direction is on the horizon.

That’s clearly the case taking Koji Sato’s words into account. The Lexus president and chief branding officer said of this concept, “This Spring, we will unveil our new brand vision, along with a new concept, which illustrates our intentions for the future and marking the beginning of the next generation of Lexus.” What exactly will that generation look like?

Beyond that fairly vague statement, he did stop short of addressing specific details. The most pertinent piece of information is perhaps that this concept will show the way forward for all Lexus models, be they sedans or crossovers. Given the whole industry’s direction in the coming years, it’s likely this will also be an electrified model, if not fully electric. Lexus builds hybrids across their entire lineup with the exception of their body-on-frame SUVs, so we hope to see at least some evolution of that technology.

Sato did say a new model will emerge this year, but didn’t note which one. From what we can see, it’s clearly not an LX replacement, nor does its proportions closely resemble other models we expect the automaker to replace soon. Fortunately, we won’t have long to wait for more details.

Our latest video centers around the brand’s GX SUV, which you can check out below: