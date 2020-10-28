2021 Jaguar E-Pace Offers Mild Styling Updates, Revamped Infotainment System

Subtle differences separate the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace from its predecessor.

Jaguar’s smallest E-Pace crossover gets an update for 2021, but you may not notice it at first glance. Like its larger F-Pace sibling and the XF sedan, the changes here are subtle. That’s no bad thing, though, as Jaguar focused on refining some of the points that could use a few tweaks, and the modest changes further cement the E-Pace as one of the best looking small crossovers around. I know styling is subjective, but come on — can you really argue against this car’s looks?

Sticking with those visual changes, the most immediately noticeable difference lies in the headlights. The new dual LED running lights will alert the keen-eyed to the updated styling, as will the updated fender vents with Jaguar’s leaping cat logo. The interior sees more impactful changes for the driver, including Jaguar Land Rover’s new “Pivi Pro” infotainment system. It promises to be sharper, faster and more responsive than the outgoing system, and does support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across the range. Well-equipped models can also get a 12.3-inch digital infotainment screen, as well as a digital rear view camera mirror.

Jaguar is pushing toward electrification across its range, but we’re not seeing that over here just yet. For now, you’ll still just be able to choose between two versions of the company’s 2.0-liter Ingenium turbo engine. The lesser model, the P250 and P250 SE, get 246 horsepower and 269 lb-ft. of torque. Opt for the P300 Sport, on the other hand, and you’ll get 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. No matter which way you go, though, you’ll still get a 9-speed automatic transmission as standard fare. Jaguar did ditch the large joystick for the gear selector, as well, opting for a more compact rocker switch to move between Reverse, Neutral and Drive.

2021 Jaguar E-Pace pricing

If you’re looking to buy a Jaguar E-Pace, the 2021 models do see a price bump from before. The base P250 model starts at $42,045 in the U.S., while the P300 Sport runs $9,000 more at $51,045.