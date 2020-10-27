2021 Ford Bronco Sport Configurator Is Live: How Would You Build Yours?

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport comes in four trims, excluding the First Edition. (Photos: Ford)

Hot on the heels of its larger brother, Ford officially launched the full configurator site for the 2021 Bronco Sport. This model comes available in four different trims, excluding the sold-out First Edition. Depending on which version you pick, you have a choice of up to nine different exterior colors and an array of interior options, wheels, tires and package options.

Base 2021 Bronco Sport

Starting at the entry point, the $28,155 base Bronco Sport gets you a basic experience, as you’d expect. That said, it does still come equipped with some thoughtful features like Ford Co-Pilot360 and a Terrain Management system. That system has five drive modes, which Ford calls “G.O.A.T Modes”: Sand, Slippery, Sport, Eco and Normal. You still get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3 and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Under the hood, the base, Big Bend and Outer Banks Bronco Sport have a 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine. The smaller powertrain manages 181 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque. That mates up to an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive, both of which extend across the entire range.

Packages are nonexistent on the base model, so the standard equipment you see is what you get. Options here extend to accessories ranging from an engine block heater to mudflaps, fender flares, floor liners and a center console vault. A Yakima rooftop tent is also an option, rocking a $1,609 price tag. The awning is another $309 on top of that.

Big Bend

Starting at $30,300, the Big Bend retains the same powertrain layout as the base Bronco Sport. This time, though, you get an extended range of nine color options (up from four). The Big Bend also adds some more convenience features like LED fog lights, a keypad on the driver’s door, zipper pockets on the front seat backs and a rubberized cargo floor. Ford also touts an “easy to clean” cloth interior.

Unlike the base model, you do get some package options this time around. Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, which adds adaptive cruise control, evasive steering assist and voice-activated navigation is a $795 option. A Class II trailer tow package allowing up to 2,000 pounds towing capacity is $495.

Finally, there’s the $1,595 Big Bend Package. That adds an 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, a power moonroof, reverse parking sensors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and wireless smartphone charging capability.

Outer Banks

There’s a larger price gap between the Big Bend and Outer Banks model. This one starts at $33,655 — or $5,500 more than the base model. You do get more luxurious appointments, like leather-trimmed seats and a remote start system. The Outer Banks also adds a Shadow Black roof for a two-tone effect, as well as larger 18-inch wheels. Dual USB ports (one Type A and one Type C) port allow some greater flexibility for directly plugging in more modern smartphones.

Package options are similar to the Big Bend, in that you can still get the Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ and Class II towing packages. The $1,595 still adds a power moonroof and wireless charging. However, instead of heated seats or a heated steering wheel (both of which come standard on Outer Banks), the extra package adds a 10-speaker B&O sound system.

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks is the last of the first three trims to use the 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine. The Badlands, on the other hand, steps up to a more powerful 2.0-liter mill.

Badlands

Finally, there’s the range-topping (again, excluding First Edition) Badlands. Starting at $34,800, it’s not a huge step from the Outer Banks. It is the most expensive Bronco Sport, though, and comes in around the same price as a base full-size (four-door) Bronco. A 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine is standard fare here, with 250 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. It still mates up to an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

The $2,595 Badlands package adds in all the content available across the Outer Bands and Big Bend packages. You get power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 10-speaker B&O sound system, power moonroof, remote start, reverse parking sensors, a heated steering wheel and wireless charging. The Class II towing package runs $395 on the Badlands and allows up to a 2,200 pound towing capacity. Ford’s Co-Pilot360 Assist+ feature is still available as a $795 option.

As the most off-road ready version of the Bronco Sport, the Badlands also adds more rugged features to the mix. Off-road tires, a more advanced all-wheel drive system, metal skid plates, off-road suspension, a frontal 180-degree camera, front tow hooks, and Ford’s Trail Control system are all baked into the Badlands trim. If you’re looking to do some moderate off-roading, the Badlands is the trim to go for.

Which Bronco Sport would you build?

At its heart, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is more of a compromise between the comfort modern crossovers offer and the rugged identity set by its full-size off-road sibling. Like the larger Bronco, though, Ford does offer trims that more or less mirror what certain customers might want, from more luxury to greater off-road capability.

For my money, I would go for the Bronco Sport Badlands here. It offers the features no other trim does for that rugged, trail-ready character. What’s more, you can’t really customize or build in those sorts of features like you can with a Bronco, either. Unlikes that model where I wouldn’t necessarily go all out for the Badlands trim, for this I’d want the best of all possible worlds from the factory.

For more detail on the Bronco Sport, check out our reveal video looking at it against the competition below: