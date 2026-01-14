Honda Debuts SUV-Towable Base Station Camper Prototype for All You Adventurous Types

(Images: Honda)

Honda is continuing to branch out into more markets, including off-road campers.

From cars to trucks, generators to motorcycles to side-by-sides to light jets, Honda already manufactures virtually every kind of vehicle or powertrain under the sun (and I didn’t even mention marine or racing engines). Now, though, the team behind the awesome little Motocompacto scooter came together to design another kind of vehicle, with the Base Station prototype camping trailer.

The automaker debuted its new towable with the pitch that it will “democratize camping.” How, you ask? Well, the Base Station is relatively small and light, weighing in at right around 1,500 pounds dry. The light weight allows everyday SUVs and crossovers to tow it with relative ease. If an image of a Honda CR-V or Passport (or indeed a 0 Series SUV, as shown above) towing this camper just popped into your head, that’s exactly what Honda has in mind for this sort of unit.

The Base Station has a poppable top that extends the headroom up to seven feet, while it can sleep up to four people through a foldable futon and an optional bunk bed. It comes with a heater while buyers can also spec it with a shower, kitchen and air conditioner as well. Down the line, you’ll be able to get it with a battery bank for extra power and an awning. Solar panels integrated into the roof provide some off-grid power, though Honda being Honda, you can also pick up a generator to provide power or plug the Base Station into campsite electricity.

Honda didn’t announce pricing on a production Base Station just yet, though hopefully we will get some more concrete information (including exact dimensions, as well as price) in the coming months.