We Finally Have Pricing for the 2027 Kia Telluride, And It Now Starts Over $40K

(Images: Kia)

The second-generation Kia Telluride gets a hearty price hike to go with its redesign.

After six years of building up a reputation as one of the best (if not the best) three-row midsize family hauler on the block, we’re getting a brand-new Kia Telluride for the 2027 model year. It’s bringing a bold new look, updated tech and a beefed up X-Pro off-road model, all of which are likely to carry forward its appeal to a wide range of buyers. However, those buyers will pay a higher price to get into a new Telluride.

Kia formally announced the price walk for its updated three-row SUV, and it does include hitting and passing the $40K milestone. The least expensive 2027 Telluride you’ll be able to buy is the front-wheel drive LX model, and that now starts at a $40,735 MSRP (including destination). The S trim kicks things up to $43,635, while the mid-range EX comes in at $46,335. All-wheel drive, if you want it, is available on the EX or the S for an additional $2,000.

Naturally, prices continue ever northward from there. Nearing the top, we get to the 2027 Kia Telluride SX, for a cool $50,335. If you want the top-end SX Prestige X-Pro, that will cost you a cool $58,335. It’s worth noting that is still lower than the high-end price of, say, a Mazda CX-90, but you are still paying a good chunk more than for the old Telluride.

As I mentioned before, though, you are getting more in the process. The 2027 Kia Telluride is physically larger than the old model, while you also get an updated interior with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, tri-zone climate control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and a host of driver assistance systems. Higher up the stack, the X-Pro model packs 9.1 inches of ground clearance, a more capable suspension setup, more drive modes and an electronic limited-slip differential.

All gas-powered Tellurides we’re talking about here pack a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, putting out 274 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque — 50 lb-ft more than the old model’s V6.

A hybrid Telluride will also be available later in the spring. Right now, though, we don’t have formal pricing for that version, which gets 329 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. All 2027 Telluride models will still be built at the Kia’s West Point, Georgia assembly plant, just like the old one.