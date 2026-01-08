The New Volvo EX60 Supposedly Gets Up to 400 Miles & Recharges At 400 kW

(Images: Volvo)

Are we about to see the end of waiting around forever to recharge? The Volvo EX60 may get close.

Even if the the pendulum is swinging away from EVs with automakers making major pivots, Volvo isn’t giving up on its electric EX range just yet. In fact, it’s just trying to make their electric models even better, and we’re seeing some impressive claims (and, to be clear, they are claims at this point) from the upcoming EX60.

First off, Volvo says the EX60 will have best-in-class range, going up to 400 miles on a charge in the all-wheel drive configuration. But it doesn’t just have the range to keep going farther than the company’s past electric efforts. When you do need to stop, it can also charge faster than any Volvo EV before it. If you can find a 400-kW-capable DC fast-charger, the automaker claims you can replenish up to 168 miles of range in 10 minutes. In other words, about the time it takes to stop for gas and get a cup of coffee.

Volvo is evolving its platform to suit the new EX60 and future EVs. The SPA3 architecture — a generational shift from the SPA2 platform underpinning the EX90, also adopts processes to boost manufacturing efficiency, cut costs and reduce weight. That involves things like mega casting (similar to how Tesla builds its vehicles), as well as integrating the battery directly into the car’s main structure. The electric motors are also getting more efficient than on past EVs, and all of these techniques come together to increase driving range.

For now, Volvo is just teasing details about the EX60 leading up to the full reveal. Because we’re starting to get some fresh information, though, the full reveal is close, with Volvo announcing the debut on January 21. We’ll have a lot more information then, so stay tuned.