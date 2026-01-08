The 2026 Honda Civic Type R Lives On Another Year! But…There Is a ‘But’

The 2026 Honda Civic Type R has been confirmed thanks to updates on EPA ratings and pricing.

There’s been some doubt on how long the current-gen Honda Civic Type R will remain on sale in the U.S., but we’re clear for at least one more year. On the whole, the FL5 Type R, based around the eleventh-generation Civic, hasn’t seen any radical changes since it first went on sale in 2023. Nevertheless, it’s still the hottest Civic on the block and a blast to drive, but it’s already been discontinued in Europe…so things have been looking a little dicey for America as well.

Honda officially published EPA ratings for the 2026 Civic Type R, and (shocker) they’re the same as before. What isn’t the same as before, however, is the price.

Here’s the gut punch: It’s another $1,000 more expensive this year. So, if you want a brand-new 2026 Honda Civic Type R, you’ll have to pay at least $48,090 for the privilege. And if you think that doesn’t sound too bad since it’s only another grand, consider a couple things. First, it’s $4,100 more expensive than it was back in 2023. That may feel like an eternity ago, but it’s only been three years, so we’re talking an average price hike of $1,000 so each year.

In the same vein, Honda is also now officially asking you to pay nearly $50,000 for a Civic. It may be the hottest, best and most scintillating Civic you can buy…but it’s still a Civic. An economy car. A car where the base model is nearly half that price, and even it’s sneaking up into the high-$20,000s these days.

Again, the Honda Civic Type R is still a great hot hatch. To that point, demand remains high, so don’t be too surprised if you do wind up paying more than $50K with so-called “market adjustments” to get your hands on one. It also begs the question, where does Honda go from here? A next-generation Civic may well include a hot Type R model, but it seems the way forward would be hybridization. That would increase the power even further, but it would almost certainly make a next-gen model even more expensive.

We’ll have to wait and see, and if you’re the type to just want a gas engine pushing your performance car along, you may want to get one now while the getting’s still (relatively) good.