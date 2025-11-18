2026 Honda Pilot Gets a Refresh With More Grille and More Screen

(Images: Honda)

The 2026 Honda Pilot takes freshens up the brand’s three-row family hauler a bit.

While the CR-V may take the lead as Honda’s volume seller, the Pilot is still a staple of the lineup after more than two decades in production. This latest generation model emerged for the 2023 model year, and while that’s still fairly fresh, we’re getting some noteworthy updates for the new model year. Honda debuted those changes today, just ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show kicking off later in the week.

So, what’s new with the 2026 Honda Pilot? Obviously, we aren’t talking about a complete overhaul here, but you do see the usual mid-cycle refresh elements. That is, this latest model brings beefier styling, mainly by way of a more prominent grille design, as well as some technology and general quality-of-life changes.

Up front, Honda brings in a more upright, aggressive front fascia from the previous models, and you particularly notice that change on the TrailSport. The lower fascia also gets a rectangular air intake, with further creases, grooves and ducts around the fog lights. This aesthetic applies across the whole Pilot lineup for 2026, so even the non-TrailSport models will look a bit brawnier than before (though only the TrailSport gets the gray color scheme). Three new colors join the palette as well for the 2026 Honda Pilot: Smoke Blue Pearl and Solar Silver Metallic are available across the range, while the TrailSport’s Ash Green Metallic from the CR-V and Passport TrailSport also makes an appearance here.

More screen space is the main takeaway from these latest updates to the Pilot.

Inside, the 2026 Honda Pilot gets more screen real estate, both in front of the driver and with the main infotainment display. The digital instrument cluster grows by 43% to 10.2 inches rather than seven and comes on every model, while the center touchscreen goes from 9 inches to 12.3 inches (a 37% increase if anyone is really keeping score). The center infotainment display is also standard across the lineup, so everyone will get the same setup regardless of trim. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a built-in 5G Wi-Fi hotspot also come standard.

And the standard features continue. The 2026 Honda Pilot gets more sound deadening, and features that were only available on higher trims now come as baked-in kit. So, you get a power tailgate by default, in addition to a set of roof rails and, on the safety front, Honda’s Post-Collision Braking system.

Each of the upper trims beyond EX-L also get some tweaks of their own. The TrailSport model gets heated rear outboard seats and an available brown leather interior option with orange stitching, while the aforementioned Ash Green Metallic paint color replaces Diffused Sky Blue Pearl.

The Pilot Touring, for its part, gets the 360-degree camera previously available on higher-end models, as well as more “premium” upholstery and trim, brown leather and new 20-inch Shark Gray wheels. The Pilot Elite’s changes also includes 20-inch machine-finished wheels, while ultrasuede seat accents with diamond stitching also come as part of the trim selection. Finally, at the top end of the ladder, the Black Edition gets Berlina Black 20-inch wheels.

Across the board, 2026 Honda Pilot models also see some tweaks to the steering system, promising better feel and precision over previous model years.

At the moment, we don’t know how much the latest Honda Pilot will be just yet. That said, relatively minor updates like these don’t typically command huge price hikes. To that end, I would expect the 2026 Pilot lineup to start right around $42,000 for the base Sport, rising to about $46,000 for the EX-L, $51,000 for the TrailSport and $56,000 for the Black Edition.

The updated Pilot will arrive at dealerships next month, Honda says.

We’ll have more coverage of the updated 2026 Honda Pilot soon, but in the meantime check out our previous review in the video below: